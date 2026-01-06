'2026 Is A Stock-Picker's Market': Kenneth Andrade Says Valuations Likely To Turn Attractive By Year-End

Patience, stock-picking and buying what hasn’t worked for a while — that is the investment strategy Kenneth Andrade believes will define 2026. The Founder and CIO of Old Bridge Mutual Fund says this is a market where investors need to “pick and choose,” focus on sectors that have underperformed for two to three years, and wait for cycles to reverse rather than chase momentum.

Capital protection first and growth later, he stresses, will be the key approach in a year marked more by time correction than fireworks.

Andrade notes that Indian equities have already come off an exceptional run between 2020 and 2024. After a sluggish 2025, he expects more of the same in 2026 — sideways movement rather than steep declines.

India, he points out, had become the most expensive market among global peers, and valuations are now undergoing a time correction, not a sharp price correction. He expects another six to seven months of range-bound markets with single-digit returns on the table and says market breadth has already weakened with more losers than gainers, despite the index holding up.

Geopolitics, too, does not offer clarity. Referring to recent global events, Andrade terms the environment uncertain and expects a continuation of what markets saw through 2025. Predicting outcomes is neither easy nor useful, he says — investors will simply have to “play it by ear” and hope nothing dramatic happens.