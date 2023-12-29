2023 A Year Of Records For India's Stock Markets — In Charts

Tata Motors Ltd. stole the spotlight by becoming the only Nifty 50 constituent to double its value in 2023, achieving this feat on the year's final trading day. Other notable gainers included Bajaj Auto Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Coal India Ltd.

NTPC and Coal India rode the PSU sector rally on the back of increased demand for power, thereby marking their strongest calendar-year performance.

Of the Nifty 50 stocks, 48 ended the year positively. However, UPL Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. closed the year with 18% and 26% losses, respectively. It was a tough year for the chemical space on account of excessive dumping from China and de-stocking.