2023 A Year Of Records For India's Stock Markets — In Charts
Indian markets gained 20% in 2023, rising for the record eighth consecutive year.
The Nifty 50 closed the year with 20% gains, marking its eighth consecutive year of positive returns since 2015. This places 2023 as the fourth-best year for the index in the last decade.
Majority Of Nifty 50 Gains In 2023
Tata Motors Ltd. stole the spotlight by becoming the only Nifty 50 constituent to double its value in 2023, achieving this feat on the year's final trading day. Other notable gainers included Bajaj Auto Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Coal India Ltd.
NTPC and Coal India rode the PSU sector rally on the back of increased demand for power, thereby marking their strongest calendar-year performance.
Of the Nifty 50 stocks, 48 ended the year positively. However, UPL Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. closed the year with 18% and 26% losses, respectively. It was a tough year for the chemical space on account of excessive dumping from China and de-stocking.
Broader Markets See Strong Momentum
The broader markets emerged as key driving forces in 2023. The Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices noted their strongest-ever gains in 2023 after rising for 25 and 14 sessions in a row, respectively.
The Midcap 100 index surged 46%, driven by REC Ltd. and Power Finance Corp., which gained 3.5 and 3.4 times, respectively. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. witnessed a near threefold increase in its share price, led by the push for indigenous defence production.
Of the Midcap 100 pack, 93 stocks ended in the positive. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Page Industries Ltd. were the top laggards and experienced declines of 22.5% and 10%, respectively.
The Smallcap 100 rose by 55% in 2023. BSE Ltd., with fourfold gains, emerged as the top performer in the pack. Suzlon Energy Ltd. saw a 3.6-fold increase, capitalising on the thrust for renewable energy.
Campus Activewear Ltd. and Easy Trip Planners Ltd. faced challenges. Despite a highly subscribed IPO (over 159 times), Easy Trip Planners' shares ended the year with a 25% fall.
Nifty Realty Top Sectoral Performer, Banks Lag
Sectorwise, Nifty Realty led with an 81% surge, driven by Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., DLF Ltd., and Brigade Enterprises Ltd. Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma also performed well, growing by over 47% and 32%, respectively. The auto sector gained due to steady demand, a softening of commodity prices and favourable policy changes this year.
However, sectors like Nifty Bank, Nifty Oil and Gas, and Nifty Financial Services experienced more modest gains of 11%, 12%, and 12%, respectively.
Laggards in these sectors included Bandhan Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., as well as SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group company.