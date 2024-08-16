Nifty, Sensex Snap Two-Week Fall To End At Highest Level Since Aug. 2: Market Wrap

Only three out of the Nifty 50 stocks ended with losses and 47 ended higher. Both the Nifty and Sensex closed at their highest levels since Aug. 2.

The Nifty ended 1.64% or 396.80 points higher at 24540.55 while the Sensex rose 1.68% or 1,330.96 points to end at 80436.84. Intraday, the Nifty rose 1.74% and the Sensex rose 1.79%.