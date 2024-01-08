Nifty, Sensex Snap Two-Day Rally To Close Lower As Banks, IT, FMCG Stocks Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices snapped their two-session rally to end lower on Monday, led by losses in financial services, FMCG and IT stocks.

The Nifty ended 197.80 points, or 0.91%, lower at 21,513.00 points, while Sensex fell 670.93 points, or 0.93%, to close at 71,355.22. Nifty hit an intraday low of 21,492.90, and the Sensex fell to 71,301.04.

"The current market texture is volatile; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for short-term traders," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

"Technically, the index has formed a bearish candle on daily charts, and it has also formed a lower top formation on intraday charts, which supports further weakness from the current levels," he said.