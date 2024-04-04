Nifty, Sensex Log Highest Close Riding On Gains In HDFC Bank: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices snapped a two-day losing streak to close at a record high on Thursday amid gains in global markets after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell restored hopes of rate cuts this year.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 80 points or 0.36% higher at 22,514.65 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 350.81 points or 0.47% higher at 74,227.63. Intraday, the Nifty rose as much as 0.82% to 22,619 points and the Sensex 0.85% to 74,501.73.

Investors now await the outcome of the meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee on Friday. The RBI will likely keep its benchmark repo rate at 6.5% for a seventh straight policy meeting, according to all 39 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.