Nifty, Sensex End At Record Closing Highs Led By Infosys, TCS, Reliance: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a record closing high on Friday as a sharp rise in information technology stocks followed the Q3 results of heavyweights Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 847.27 points, or 1.18%, to close at 72,568.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 surged 260.80 points, or 1.20%, to end at 21,908.

The Nifty hit an intraday high of 21,928 and the Sensex touched 72,720.96 during the day.

"We are of the view that, as long as the indices (Nifty and Senex) are trading above 21,750/72,100, breakout texture is likely to continue," said Amol Athawale, vice president of technical research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "Above the same, the market (Nifty and Sensex) could move up to 22,100–22,200/73,000–73,300. On the flip side, below 21,750/72,100, traders may prefer to exit from trading long positions. Below which, the index could retest around 21,650–21,575/70,800–70,600."