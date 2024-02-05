Nifty Ends Below 21,800, Sensex Under 71,750 Led By RIL, Bajaj Twins, Airtel: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Monday as last-hour selloffs erased all morning gains, led by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

The Nifty settled 0.38%, or 82.10 points, lower at 21,771.70, while the Sensex fell 0.49%, or 354.21 points, to end at 71,731.42. The Nifty gained as much as 0.51% and the Sensex 0.42%.

The zone of 21,640–21,700 will act as a strong support for the Nifty, while the upside seems to be capped at 21,960. It is too premature to say that if the index violates the support zone, then the ongoing correction may extend to 21,350 to form a bullish cypher pattern, said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares.