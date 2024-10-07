Runway: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja On Jewellery, Her Generation's View And Why Certification Matters

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, when asked to choose between jewellery and clothes, responded with a resounding "jewellery!" Giving an example, Kapoor says that she chose her jewellery for her wedding before she picked out an outfit. Clothes are less expensive than jewellery, so once you love the jewellery, you can design clothes around it.

When asked if that's something she tends to do, she says she does so for important occasions. The actress spoke to NDTV Profit on the sidelines of a new jewellery line from Zoya by Tanishq.

Here is the extract of the interview: