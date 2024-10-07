Runway: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja On Jewellery, Her Generation's View And Why Certification Matters
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, when asked to choose between jewellery and clothes, responded with a resounding "jewellery!" Giving an example, Kapoor says that she chose her jewellery for her wedding before she picked out an outfit. Clothes are less expensive than jewellery, so once you love the jewellery, you can design clothes around it.
When asked if that's something she tends to do, she says she does so for important occasions. The actress spoke to NDTV Profit on the sidelines of a new jewellery line from Zoya by Tanishq.
Here is the extract of the interview:
Does jewellery tend to be overlooked when people style a look?
I don't think that's absolutely true because, as Indians, we give jewellery a lot of importance. Once I got married, everybody was like, "Why are you not wearing jewellery?" It's so important for a married woman to wear jewelry. It's a very old-fashioned notion, not something that I completely understand, but I like the idea of women wearing jewelry. I like the whole idea of solah shringar and adorning ourselves. I think for Indian women, jewellery comes first and then that outfit.
I am sure even you've noticed how jewellery and how we perceive it have changed from one generation to another. How your grandparents would have viewed it versus how your mother would have seen it, and now how you might see it. For our generation, it is more of an object of desire than a store of value. What do you think?
How my generation thinks of jewellery seems to be a bit of both. The value of the jewellery is very important. That's why brands like Zoya are Friday... the reason. Zoya works so well because of this combination. Design and the right value are very important, especially when it comes to high-value items. Jewellery is always something that doesn't lose value...
Besides appealing to my vanity, it also appeals to my sensibility. I want to be sensible while buying jewellery because it's expensive.
Give us a little bit of a styling tip. You have managed to put together a statement outfit and a statement piece of jewellery as well. That's often something that can be tricky to pull off.
I think nothing should stand out except for the woman. Your jewellery and your outfit should look like it's a part of you. I should be looking like I'm wearing an outfit or wearing a piece of jewellery. It should look natural.
So when you have the combination, you wear something with confidence and panache.
Given that your mother is a jeweller, you pretty much grew up around pieces of beautiful ewelry. Give us any advice that you might have received from her that you keep in mind when you're picking up something for yourself.
Pick up from someone who is a dependable jeweller, and who has got a good reputation, is known to you. So someone like Zoya, because it is dependable, it is a Tata product so you can't really go wrong.
Something that will hold value or gain value with time. But design is also something that matters a lot. You have to wear the jewelry. You can't just buy jewelry because of the value. That combination is very important and also something that I can pass on.
Is there any piece of jewelry that you would want to pass on to your son?
Honestly, right now I am not thinking about it because he's two years old, but if I have a daughter, maybe or a daughter-in-law, maybe. But for my son, maybe my solitaire earrings. I've seen my dad wear solitaire earrings or Ranveer Singh. They all wear these big diamond earrings. It's kind of cool, I guess.
Do you think there's a need for more awareness around jewellery authentication? Do you ask for certification when you pick up a piece of jewellery?
It's very, very important because there are too many people who are not doing the right thing. You need to have the certificates to make sure. It's also important when you want to sell it back. If I bought a piece of jewellery two years back from Zoya and the price of gold has increased, like it has over the period. If I sell the same piece of jewelry again to Zoya, I will be able to get the market price.