Breaks For The Burnt Out — Indians Are Now Travelling More, But For Lesser Time

There was a time when holidays and vacations came with pressure. One big annual trip. Carefully hoarded leave days. A mental checklist of 'must-see' places because who knew when the next break would come. In 2025, that logic has quietly fallen apart.

Travel fintech firm Scapia’s 2025 Travel Insights show that instead of waiting all year for one long escape, Indians are travelling in smaller, more frequent bursts — long weekends, midweek breaks, 48–72 hour detours stitched around work and life.