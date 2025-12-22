REITs To Data Centres: The Forces Reshaping India’s Real Estate Landscape

India's real estate market is quietly undergoing a structural reset. Driven by foreign capital chasing opportunistic returns for the longest time, the sector is now being reshaped by domestic institutions. Listed players such as REITs, and a growing appetite for new-age infrastructure — data centres, to be specific.

According to a recent report by real estate investment firm JLL, institutional investments in Indian real estate are expected to cross a record $1,040 crore in CY2025, marking the second straight year of all-time highs. More telling than the headline number, however, is who is writing the cheques, and where the money is going.