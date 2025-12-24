NBCC Buys Land In Dubai For AED 15 Million For Mixed-Use Development

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has bought nearly 15,000 sq ft of land in Dubai for AED 15 million (Rs 37 crore) to develop a mixed-use project, as part of its plan to expand the real estate business overseas.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said that it has taken a step in the international market by starting its overseas real estate operations in Dubai through NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

"The NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC bought a prime land parcel of area 14,776.80 sq feet worth AED 15 million in Dubai Mainland for mixed-use development," the company said.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.

Realty firm Sobha Group has a big presence in the Dubai property market. Recently, Sunteck Realty has announced its foray in Dubai market.

Indian nationals invest a lot in the Dubai real estate market.