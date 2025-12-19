Mother-Daughter Duo Kiran Desai-Anita Desai's New Novel Among Barack Obama's Favourite Books In 2025
The former US President released his end-of-year "Favourite Books of 2025" list on Friday, featuring Kiran Desai’s long-awaited novel, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny.
The former US President released his end-of-year "Favourite Books of 2025" list on Friday, featuring Kiran Desai’s long-awaited novel, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny. This is her first novel since the 2006 Booker-winning 'The Inheritance of Loss', and has been hailed as a masterclass in global fiction.
Anita Desai, a three-time Booker Prize finalist, returned to the spotlight this year with Rosarita, a "minimalist miracle" following a young Indian woman in Mexico who uncovers her mother’s hidden past.
As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoyâand please send any recommendations for me to check out! pic.twitter.com/T9LFt5fnKG— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2025
Kiran Desai's The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: Synopsis
When Sonia and Sunny meet on an overnight train, the chemistry is immediate. They are soon mortified to realise they share a past: a failed matchmaking attempt by their grandparents that once ensured they stayed as far apart as possible. Sonia is an aspiring writer haunted by more than just writer's block; she fears a dark spell from a past intimacy follows her every move.
Sunny is a journalist in NYC, a man defined by what he is fleeing: a domineering mother and a warring clan. Together, they represent two halves of a modern struggle, searching for connection in a fractured world as they attempt to outrun the ghosts of their pasts.
Anita Desai's Rosarita: Synopsis
The story revolves around Bonita, a young Indian student who travels to San Miguel, Mexico, to learn Spanish. She finds solace in her solitude, sitting on a bench in a park, away from her home and connections.
However, her peaceful existence is disrupted by a woman who approaches her, claiming that Bonita bears a striking resemblance to her mother, an Indian artist who had travelled to Mexico.
Despite Bonita's denial of her mother's artistic pursuits or travels to Mexico, the woman's insistence draws Bonita into a complex narrative.
As the story unfolds, Bonita navigates her relationship with her mother, grappling with the past and its impact on her present. The novel explores themes of memory, grief, and self-discovery, delving into the intricacies of mother-daughter relationships and cultural identity.
Obama began publishing lists of book recommendations in 2015, while he was still in office. He served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.