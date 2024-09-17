More Than Half Of Indian Households Okay With Low Sugar Variants Of Sweets: Survey

More than half or 55%, of Indian households expressed that they were comfortable with consuming sweets with 25 to 75% less sugar, according to a survey by local circles.

Brands that manufacture and market their products according to this trend may have an edge over their competitors in the market, with the festive season underway in India, the survey said.

"By lowering sugar levels for products where consumers find sugar to be excessive, brands can not only attract newer consumers; it can also prevent such products from getting classified as ultra-processed, HFSS (high fat, sugar or salt) or RED food," it said.

Apart from this, one in two urban household consumers surveyed is consuming sweets, packaged bakery products, chocolates, and biscuits every week.