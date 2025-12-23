Midnight India: Potato Chips To Red Bull — What The Nation Craves After 11 PM

Data from the 2025 edition of 'How India Instamarted' report gives a sneak-peek into what India's late-night fixes were. As the clock strikes midnight, a fascinating shift occurred.

The "sensible" grocery lists of the morning melt away, replaced by a neon-lit cravings. The undisputed heavyweight champion of the late-night hustle wasn't a high-tech gadget or a wellness juice, it was the humble potato.

Specifically, masala-flavoured chips claimed the number 1 spot for late-night orders in nine of the top ten cities, according to the report.

But India’s midnight spirit isn't just salty, it’s highly caffeinated and surprisingly ambitious. In the city of dreams, one Mumbai account took the phrase "giving you wings" to a literal extreme, shelling out a jaw-dropping Rs 16.3 lakh on Red Bull Sugar Free.

Not to be outdone in the snack department, a Bengaluru resident proved their devotion to the "slurp" by spending Rs 4.36 lakh on noodles alone.