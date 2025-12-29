Mahindra Steering Away From Hybrid Models: CEO Anish Shah Bets On EVs For Long-Term

At a time when most automakers are keeping their options open, the Mahindra group has chosen to shut one door firmly. Even as hybrids gain traction across the Indian vehicle market, Mahindra has doubled down on a clear position — electric vehicles, not hybrids, are the long term answer.

In a recent interview with NDTV Profit, Anish Shah, the Managing Director and CEO of the Mahindra Group, sat in the driver’s seat of 'BE6 Batman Edition' — a limited-edition SUV, that sold out 999 units in just two minutes — and spoke about the decision to back 'electric-born' vehicles, and the group's diversification plays.

"Hybrid gives you a short-term advantage,” says Shah, “But once charging infrastructure improves, that advantage goes away.