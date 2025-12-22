Business NewsPursuitsIndia’s Year-End Travel Booms: Leisure Dominates, Pilgrimage Surges
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s Year-End Travel Booms: Leisure Dominates, Pilgrimage Surges

MakeMyTrip's year-end data suggests that travellers are prioritising comfort and better experiences, even for short breaks.

22 Dec 2025, 03:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A growing share of travellers are pairing vacations with pilgrimage trips, signalling a broader shift in how Indians are travelling.&nbsp;(Image: Freepik)</p></div>
A growing share of travellers are pairing vacations with pilgrimage trips, signalling a broader shift in how Indians are travelling. (Image: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India’s year-end travel rush looks familiar at first glance—beaches are booked out, hill stations are packed, and airport terminals are buzzing. While leisure holidays continue to anchor demand during the Christmas–New Year window, a growing share of travellers are pairing vacations with pilgrimage trips, signalling a broader shift in how Indians are travelling.

Booking data from MakeMyTrip for travel between Dec. 20, 2025 and Jan. 5, 2026 shows leisure travel still accounting for the bulk of bookings, but pilgrimage journeys are steadily gaining ground. Leisure travel made up about 75% of bookings this year, while pilgrimage travel rose to nearly 25%, up from around 23% last year.

ALSO READ

Clear Skies Ahead: Travel Industry Cruises Past Turbulence As It Enters 2026
Opinion
Clear Skies Ahead: Travel Industry Cruises Past Turbulence As It Enters 2026
Read More

"The domestic tourism growth story continues during the year-end and New Year holiday period, with sustained demand across leisure and pilgrimage destinations," said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip. He added that travellers are increasingly willing to upgrade accommodation and combine leisure breaks with 'spiritually enriching journeys.'

That blend is visible across destinations. Traditional leisure hotspots such as Goa, Jaipur, Udaipur, Manali and Jaisalmer continue to dominate domestic holiday bookings. At the same time, spiritual centres including Varanasi, Puri, Ayodhya, Amritsar, Tirupati and Ujjain are seeing strong demand, as travellers use the extended holiday window to plan religious visits alongside family vacations.

ALSO READ

Google, Apple Warn US Visa Employees To Avoid International Travel Amid Embassy Delays: Report
Opinion
Google, Apple Warn US Visa Employees To Avoid International Travel Amid Embassy Delays: Report
Read More

Premiumisation Is The Name Of The Game

Another clear trend is premiumisation. MakeMyTrip’s data shows a gradual shift away from the Rs 2,500 – Rs 5,000 per night hotel category towards higher-priced stays in the Rs 5,000 – Rs 7,500 range.

The move suggests that travellers are prioritising comfort and better experiences, even for short breaks. Homestays and premium hotels have both benefited from this trend, especially in hill stations and heritage cities.

ALSO READ

Indian Tourists Among Biggest Spenders On Luxury Goods In Singapore: Report
Opinion
Indian Tourists Among Biggest Spenders On Luxury Goods In Singapore: Report
Read More

The Border Isn't The End

The appetite for travel is not stopping at India’s borders either. Short-haul international destinations continue to attract Indian travellers, led by Thailand and the UAE, followed by Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam–Cambodia.

Vietnam, in particular, has climbed sharply in popularity compared with last year, reflecting growing interest in newer Asian destinations.

According to Magow, easier visa regimes and visa-free access have played a meaningful role in sustaining outbound travel demand. "The impact of easier visa and visa-free access is playing out consistently, reinforcing India’s growing appetite for outbound travel," he said.

ALSO READ

Pre-Budget 2026: Tourism & Hospitality Leaders Push For Visa Ease, GST Clarity In FM Meet
Opinion
Pre-Budget 2026: Tourism & Hospitality Leaders Push For Visa Ease, GST Clarity In FM Meet
Read More

Taken together, the year-end data suggests a subtle recalibration in how Indians travel. Holidays are no longer just about switching off, nor are pilgrimages strictly austere affairs. The data suggests Indian travellers are no longer drawing hard lines between holidays and pilgrimages, or between budget and premium experiences.

Instead, year-end travel is becoming more layered — mixing leisure, faith and comfort into a single itinerary. As India heads into 2026, that convergence is likely to shape travel demand well beyond the holiday season, offering airlines, hotels and travel platforms a broader — and more nuanced — market to serve.

ALSO READ

Why Oberoi Is Building A Hotel In Makaibari — A Working Tea Estate
Opinion
Why Oberoi Is Building A Hotel In Makaibari — A Working Tea Estate
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT