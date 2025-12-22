India’s Year-End Travel Booms: Leisure Dominates, Pilgrimage Surges

India’s year-end travel rush looks familiar at first glance—beaches are booked out, hill stations are packed, and airport terminals are buzzing. While leisure holidays continue to anchor demand during the Christmas–New Year window, a growing share of travellers are pairing vacations with pilgrimage trips, signalling a broader shift in how Indians are travelling.

Booking data from MakeMyTrip for travel between Dec. 20, 2025 and Jan. 5, 2026 shows leisure travel still accounting for the bulk of bookings, but pilgrimage journeys are steadily gaining ground. Leisure travel made up about 75% of bookings this year, while pilgrimage travel rose to nearly 25%, up from around 23% last year.