Hyundai Motor India Makes Commercial Mobility Debut With New 'Prime Taxi' Range

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced the launch of its 'Prime Taxi Range' on Tuesday, as per an exchange filing. With this, the auto player has entered the commercial mobility segment.

The taxis offerings include Prime HB (hatchback) and Prime SD (sedan). Both cars have company fitted CNG and speed limiting function (SLF) with three years warranty.

Along with this they come with a host of safety, comfort and convenience features including — six airbags, four power windows, rear AC vents, driver seat height adjustment, speakers, and steering mounted audio controls.

The models are offered at starting prices of Rs 5,99,900 for Prime HB3 and Rs 6,89,900 for Prime SD4, making them an attractive proposition for commercial buyers, fleet and taxi operators across India, as per the press release.

Bookings for the services are open across all Hyundai dealerships in India at Rs 5,000.

Other features included with the taxis are:

Vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) with four panic buttons.

22.96 cm infotainment system with rear camera and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Specially designed extended warranty of 4th and 5th year or 1,80,000 Kms (whichever is earlier) and low cost of maintenance.

Flexible finance option with repayment tenure of up to 72 months.

Commenting on the company's entry into the commercial segment, Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO designate, Hyundai Motor said, "With the introduction of Prime HB and Prime SD, HMIL is proud to enter the commercial mobility space with products that are engineered for trust, reliability and good earning potential."

He added the taxi range has been designed considering what taxi operators and drivers look for in vehicles.

"Backed by Hyundai’s extensive service network, attractive warranty, maintenance packages, low cost of ownership and flexible finance solutions, Prime HB and Prime SD will enable our commercial customers to enhance earnings while offering safe and comfortable mobility to passengers. This marks an important step in extending Hyundai’s promise of hassle-free ownership to the commercial segment as well," the MD highlighted.