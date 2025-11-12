Diabetes Risk In India: One In Two People Tested Show High Blood Sugar Levels, Says Report

An analysis of lab reports by an online pharmacy company indicates the prevalence of high blood sugar levels among Indians. One in two people tested in India were found to have abnormal or elevated blood sugar levels, according to a new report by PharmEasy.

The report was released ahead of World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14. The study underlines a sharp rise in both diabetes and prediabetes cases across the country.

According to PTI, the report, titled ‘Diabetes: The Silent Killer Sweeping Across India,’ found that over 90% of those with high blood sugar also displayed irregularities in other health parameters, including liver, lipid, heart, or thyroid function. Additionally, individuals who retested within six months demonstrated a 22% improvement in their sugar levels, indicating that consistent monitoring plays a significant role in managing the condition.

The report drew data from more than 40 lakh diagnostic test results and 1.9 crore medicine orders collected between January 2021 and September 2025 across 29 states and Union Territories.

PharmEasy’s analysis also highlighted a gender gap. Around 51.9% of men and 45.43% of women tested showed high readings. While men tend to develop diabetes earlier, women experience a steeper rise after menopause, as per the study.