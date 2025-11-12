Diabetes Risk In India: One In Two People Tested Show High Blood Sugar Levels, Says Report
A PharmEasy report reveals that one in every two Indians tested shows abnormal or high blood sugar levels.
An analysis of lab reports by an online pharmacy company indicates the prevalence of high blood sugar levels among Indians. One in two people tested in India were found to have abnormal or elevated blood sugar levels, according to a new report by PharmEasy.
The report was released ahead of World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14. The study underlines a sharp rise in both diabetes and prediabetes cases across the country.
According to PTI, the report, titled ‘Diabetes: The Silent Killer Sweeping Across India,’ found that over 90% of those with high blood sugar also displayed irregularities in other health parameters, including liver, lipid, heart, or thyroid function. Additionally, individuals who retested within six months demonstrated a 22% improvement in their sugar levels, indicating that consistent monitoring plays a significant role in managing the condition.
The report drew data from more than 40 lakh diagnostic test results and 1.9 crore medicine orders collected between January 2021 and September 2025 across 29 states and Union Territories.
PharmEasy’s analysis also highlighted a gender gap. Around 51.9% of men and 45.43% of women tested showed high readings. While men tend to develop diabetes earlier, women experience a steeper rise after menopause, as per the study.
Regional variations were also marked. Southern and coastal states, such as Puducherry (63%), Odisha (61%), Tamil Nadu (56%), and Goa (54%), reported higher rates than northern states, including Himachal Pradesh (41%).
The study revealed that one in three HbA1c test results fell within the diabetic range, while one in four showed prediabetic signs, meaning that more than half of those tested had irregular sugar levels. PharmEasy’s data further indicated that diabetes is no longer confined to older adults. Even among those under 30, a notable proportion showed elevated levels. The incidence peaks after the age of 60, with eight out of 10 individuals in this group having diabetic or prediabetic readings.
The report also uncovered strong links between diabetes and other conditions. One in four people with high blood sugar had thyroid disorders, one in three suffered from liver issues, nearly half showed kidney impairment and around 90% had abnormal cholesterol readings.
Gaurav Verma, head of B2C, PharmEasy (API Holdings), said, “One in two people tested show high blood sugar levels, and there are millions unaware they are at risk. Awareness, timely diagnosis, and prevention must move hand in hand to control this silent epidemic.”
PharmEasy’s platform data further revealed a growing reliance on diabetes medication, which now makes up more than one-third of all medicine orders, an increase from 25% in 2021 to 34% in 2024.