5 Indian Restaurants Make It to Asia’s Best Restaurants 2024 Extended List

Indian culinary skills are gradually gaining recognition globally through the consistent contribution of talented chefs. The complete list included restaurants from Singapore, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Kuala Lumpur among others.

Tokyo and Singapore are two destinations that hold eight rankings in the list with the former having three and the latter having two new entries.

“We proudly present the 51-100 list of restaurants in Asia, extending a particularly warm welcome to the newcomers to the 50 Best rankings. This underscores our ongoing commitment to championing the remarkable gastronomic talent thriving in the region,” said director of content, William Drew, at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants.

He further added that the existing list along with 12 new entries from 16 Asian cities offered an increased number of alternatives for travellers to choose from and enhance their experiences.