5 Indian Restaurants Make It to Asia’s Best Restaurants 2024 Extended List
Popular Indian chef Garima Arora-headed Gaa in Bangkok notched the 94th spot.
The culinary industry’s much-awaited Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards are scheduled for the end of the month. Ahead of the live award ceremony on March 26, the UK-based academy that compiles the list has declared an extended list of restaurants ranking between 51st to 100th positions.
Sharing the honours are five Indian restaurants from Gurugram, Mumbai, and Delhi. There are also 12 new entrants this year.
Mumbai’s Americano marked its position at 61st spot, The Bombay Canteen secured 70th spot, and Ekaa earned the 98th rank. Dum Pukht in New Delhi bagged 87th rank and Comorin in Gurugram was at 79th rank.
This list is curated based on votes from an influential, gender-balanced group of 318 leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, a press release stated.
Apart from these, there are also a few noteworthy entries from Bangkok on the list. Gaggan Anand’s Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh ranked at 54th position, while Blue, a one-Michelin-star restaurant by Alain Ducasse, earned 63rd spot. Popular Indian chef Garima Arora-headed, Gaa, also notched the 94th spot.
Several Thai restaurants also made it to the list, including Haoma at 90th position, followed by Wana Yook at 92nd position, Cote at 93rd spot, and Jay Fai at 95th position.
Indian culinary skills are gradually gaining recognition globally through the consistent contribution of talented chefs. The complete list included restaurants from Singapore, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Kuala Lumpur among others.
Tokyo and Singapore are two destinations that hold eight rankings in the list with the former having three and the latter having two new entries.
“We proudly present the 51-100 list of restaurants in Asia, extending a particularly warm welcome to the newcomers to the 50 Best rankings. This underscores our ongoing commitment to championing the remarkable gastronomic talent thriving in the region,” said director of content, William Drew, at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants.
He further added that the existing list along with 12 new entries from 16 Asian cities offered an increased number of alternatives for travellers to choose from and enhance their experiences.
12 New Entries In The List
Crony, Tokyo
Solbam, Seoul
Maz, Tokyo
The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai
Peach Blossoms, Singapore
Myoujyaku, Tokyo
Mustard Seed, Singapore
Kwonsookoo, Seoul
Haoma, Bangkok
Alla Prima, Seoul
Lamdre, Beijing
Howard’s Gourmet, Hong Kong