Zee Vs Sony: Can One Party Compel Another To Proceed With A Merger?

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has taken legal action on two fronts concerning its merger with Sony Group Corp.'s Indian subsidiary.

Firstly, it approached the National Company Law Tribunal for directives to proceed with the merger.

Simultaneously, Zee Entertainment initiated arbitration against Sony Group at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre to challenge assertions of being entitled to terminate the Master Cooperation Agreement and their claim for a termination fee of $90 million.

This raises an important question: Can one party compel another to merge?