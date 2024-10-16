Wikipedia Asked To Pull Down Page On ANI Defamation Dispute By Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court, in a major setback for Wikipedia, on Wednesday asked the platform to take down the page about its dispute with the news agency ANI within 36 hours.

The case is now slated to be heard next week. The issue at hand stems from a Rs 2 crore defamation case filed by ANI against the online encyclopedia-like platform for having a negative description of the news agency.

The current page describing the dispute is titled ‘Asian News International v. Wikipedia Foundation’. It mentions that the judge hearing the dispute has "threatened" the platform to order the government to shut down Wikipedia in the country.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing an appeal by Wikipedia against the direction of a single judge. The single-judge bench had previously asked the platform to disclose the names of users who made changes to ANI’s page.