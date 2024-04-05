Why Is The Patent Office Working Overtime?

The last decade has seen a tremendous surge in the number of patent applications being filed every year, and for the very first time in its history, the patent office has granted over 1 lakh patents in fiscal 2024.

As an indication of this surge, patent application filings in FY24 have nearly doubled as compared with FY14, which is a significant uptick by any reasonable estimate.

To promote a culture of creativity and innovation, India’s patent growth story has received a significant push from the government. From amendments and measures to ensure that applications are filed and processed faster, to making sure that the department stayed on top of the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions, significant progress has been made.

The increase in the number of filings over the years has prompted the patent office to exponentially increase its resources as far as technology is concerned. The patent office has made a conscious effort to properly train its controllers and examiners, has integrated artificial intelligence into its operations, and has taken other related measures to enhance efficiency, Archana Shanker, partner at Anand and Anand, told NDTV Profit.

However, one of the primary issues that has plagued the Indian patent landscape is the delay in getting a final decision on a patent application.

It is a well-known fact that the life of a patent is 20 years from the date of its filing, but if the application is processed at a snail’s pace, then it is tantamount to sounding a death knell to the patent.

The department is working to clear the backlog of patent applications to match the standard life-cycle of a patent application, which should not exceed 2-3 years, Shanker said.