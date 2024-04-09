Why Arvind Kejriwal Didn't Receive Relief From Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to deem Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the alleged liquor scam illegal. The single-judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma orally gave reasons for the decision in a detailed manner. Firstly, it is to be understood that the proceedings before the court were not of a bail application, but of a writ petition challenging the validity of the arrest made by the ED. The direct result of this arrest being illegal would have been Kejriwal’s release. However, that did not happen.

The bench asserted, based on the Enforcement Directorate's submissions, that the evidence collected indicates Kejriwal's involvement in conspiring and actively participating in the use and concealment of proceeds of crime related to the liquor policy scam.

The ED's case suggests his involvement both in his personal capacity and as the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Senior Advocate Manu Singhvi had previously raised a significant contention, arguing that the manner in which the statements of approvers, upon which Kejriwal's arrest was based, were recorded was flawed. This included the statements made by Sarath Reddy.

In response, the court clarified that the law regarding approvers has been established for over a century and cannot be construed as recently enacted to implicate Kejriwal. Questioning the method of recording approver statements would essentially cast doubt on the integrity of the court and its judges, as these statements are recorded under judicial authority, not by the ED.

On the issue of non-supply of documents and earlier statements of approvers, the court stated that Kejriwal has the right to inspect these documents at the appropriate stage of trial.

However, the current stage does not warrant such scrutiny. Kejriwal will have the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses during the trial, where these matters will be addressed. The court clarified that it cannot intervene in the trial court's proceedings or conduct a mini-trial within its writ jurisdiction.