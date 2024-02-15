What The Supreme Court Ruling Striking Down Electoral Bonds Means

Supreme Court unanimously struck down the electoral bonds scheme on Thursday, ruling that it was unconstitutional.

The electoral bonds scheme and relevant amendments to the Representation of the People Act and the Income Tax Act mandating non-disclosure of particulars on political contributions through electoral bonds is unconstitutional, the top court ruled.

The court decided that voters have the right to know who is funding political campaigns, and contributors can't keep their financial donations private, especially if there's a chance it involves some kind of exchange, according to senior advocates.