What Is The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024?

What Is Considered Unfair Means

The unfair means relating to the conduct of a public examination shall include any act or omission done or caused to be done by any person or group of persons or institutions:

Leakage of question paper or answer key or part.

Participating with others to leak question papers or answer keys.

Accessing or taking possession of question paper or an Optical Mark Recognition response sheet without authority.

Providing solutions to one or more questions by any unauthorised person during a public examination.

Directly or indirectly assisting the candidate in any manner unauthorisedly in the public examination.

Tampering with answer sheets including Optical Mark Recognition response sheets.

Altering the assessment except to correct a bona fide error without any authority.

Willful violation of norms or standards set up by the Central Government to conduct a public examination on its own or through its agency.

Tampering with any document necessary for short-listing candidates or finalising the merit or rank of a candidate in a public examination;

Deliberate violation of security measures to facilitate unfair means in the conduct of a public examination.

Tampering with the computer network a computer resource or a computer system.

Manipulation in seating arrangements, allocation of dates and shifts for the candidates to facilitate adopting unfair means in examinations;

Threatening the life, liberty or wrongfully restraining persons associated with the public examination authority the service provider or any authorised agency of the Government; or obstructing the conduct of a public examination.

Creation of fake websites to cheat or for monetary gain; and conduct of fake examinations, issuance of fake admit cards or offer letters to cheat or for monetary gain.

What comes under disruption to conducting the public examination

No person, who is not entrusted or engaged with the work about the public examination or conduct of the public examination or who is not a candidate, shall enter the premises of the examination centre, with the intent to disrupt the conduct of the public examination.

No person authorised, engaged or entrusted with the duties to conduct public examination shall, before the time fixed for opening and distribution of question papers -