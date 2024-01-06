What Indian Media Can Do To Tackle Misuse Of Content By AI

There are two ways an entity can use copyrighted work: obtaining a licence from the copyright owner or engaging in fair use as per Section 52 of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Section 52 lists acts that won't constitute copyright infringement, including fair dealing for private use, criticism, review, reporting current events, judicial proceedings, and more. These exceptions allow certain uses without permission, provided they adhere to the specified conditions outlined in the Act.

If the content is being reproduced verbatim, a clear case of infringement can be made out, according to Manmeet Kaur, partner at Karajawala & Co. However, mere training of AI models through such data remains a grey area for infringement, she said.

If a media house finds that someone is using their content without permission or not following the fair use conditions, they can take legal actions. These actions can include seeking injunctions and/or claiming damages.

Alternatively, they can file a complaint for criminal prosecution according to Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957. This section states that anyone knowingly infringing copyright or other rights can face imprisonment for six months to three years and a fine of fifty thousand to two lakh rupees.

However, for situations where AI systems attribute wrong information to a media house, as per Abhay Chattopadhyay, partner at Economic Laws Practice, the law as it stands today under the Copyright Act does not provide any remedy.