What Experts Made Of SEBI's Advisory On Small And Mid Caps

Despite all the talk about educating investors and understanding their behavior, the main motivation for investors still boils down to chasing returns, according to market experts.

On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India asked mutual funds to proactively protect investor interest, amid "froth" building up in the broader end of the Indian equity market. This is the first time the markets regulator has taken such a step.

Mutual fund trustees have also been asked to put steps in place to ensure that investors are protected from the impact of the first-mover advantage of redeeming investors.