What Experts Made Of SEBI's Advisory On Small And Mid Caps
Mutual fund trustees have been asked to put steps in place to ensure that investors are protected from the impact of the first-mover advantage of redeeming investors.
Despite all the talk about educating investors and understanding their behavior, the main motivation for investors still boils down to chasing returns, according to market experts.
On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India asked mutual funds to proactively protect investor interest, amid "froth" building up in the broader end of the Indian equity market. This is the first time the markets regulator has taken such a step.
Here is what experts have to say
'Risk Assessment Is Not Entirely Wrong'
Aashish P Somaiya, chief executive officer, White Oak Capital Management
The reality is that despite discussions about investor behavior and education, the primary driving force remains the pursuit of returns. Looking at the market performance over the past year, the small- and mid-cap investments have emerged as the best performing in the market.
"Whenever something becomes a theme or a story or a go-to move, it is prone to risk. So, the risk assessment is not entirely wrong," he said.
This Happened For The First Time
Dhirendra Kumar, founder and chief executive officer, Value Research
This has happened for the first time and this is not SEBI's job. It is doing this out of concern, said Kumar.
The reality in the market has changed. Lots of money from investors is flowing into small-cap stocks, and people are investing reasonably and for the long term through Systematic Investment Plans. "And for the first time this is happening so steadily."
Watch the full interview here: