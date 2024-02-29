NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyWhat Experts Made Of SEBI's Advisory On Small And Mid Caps
ADVERTISEMENT

What Experts Made Of SEBI's Advisory On Small And Mid Caps

Mutual fund trustees have been asked to put steps in place to ensure that investors are protected from the impact of the first-mover advantage of redeeming investors.

29 Feb 2024, 02:39 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
A passenger sits below an advertisement for the Mutual Funds Sahi Hai campaign by the Association of Mutual Funds in India at a bus stop in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
A passenger sits below an advertisement for the Mutual Funds Sahi Hai campaign by the Association of Mutual Funds in India at a bus stop in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Despite all the talk about educating investors and understanding their behavior, the main motivation for investors still boils down to chasing returns, according to market experts.

On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India asked mutual funds to proactively protect investor interest, amid "froth" building up in the broader end of the Indian equity market. This is the first time the markets regulator has taken such a step.

Mutual fund trustees have also been asked to put steps in place to ensure that investors are protected from the impact of the first-mover advantage of redeeming investors.

ALSO READ

SEBI Caution On Small- And Mid-Cap Funds May Drive Flows Into Large Caps

Opinion
SEBI Caution On Small- And Mid-Cap Funds May Drive Flows Into Large Caps
Read More

Here is what experts have to say

'Risk Assessment Is Not Entirely Wrong'

Aashish P Somaiya, chief executive officer, White Oak Capital Management

The reality is that despite discussions about investor behavior and education, the primary driving force remains the pursuit of returns. Looking at the market performance over the past year, the small- and mid-cap investments have emerged as the best performing in the market.

"Whenever something becomes a theme or a story or a go-to move, it is prone to risk. So, the risk assessment is not entirely wrong," he said.

This Happened For The First Time

Dhirendra Kumar, founder and chief executive officer, Value Research

This has happened for the first time and this is not SEBI's job. It is doing this out of concern, said Kumar.

The reality in the market has changed. Lots of money from investors is flowing into small-cap stocks, and people are investing reasonably and for the long term through Systematic Investment Plans. "And for the first time this is happening so steadily."

ALSO READ

SEBI Asks Mutual Funds To Moderate Inflows Into Small And Mid Cap Schemes

Opinion
SEBI Asks Mutual Funds To Moderate Inflows Into Small And Mid Cap Schemes
Read More

Watch the full interview here:

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT