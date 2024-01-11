What Polycab Can Do After Tax Department Alleges Rs 1,000-Crore Unaccounted Cash

The income tax department alleged unaccounted cash sales and non-genuine expenses by Polycab India Ltd.

The department said it detected unaccounted cash sales of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 400 crore in cash payments made by a distributor on behalf of the flagship company.

While it's not a demand notice, the company denied tax evasion claims on Wednesday.

According to the Income Tax Act, the tax department ought to have “reason to believe” that there is “undisclosed income” in order to conduct a search and seizure operation. The department is also required to document all the evidence collected. Such evidence must also be disclosed to the company.

The department has the power to re-conduct assessment of the last six years prior to FY24.