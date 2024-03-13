Vedanta To Appeal Against SEBI Order Of Rs 78-Crore Payout To Cairn UK

Vedanta Ltd. will appeal against SEBI's order to pay Rs 77.6 crore to Cairn UK Holdings Ltd., along with interest on the delayed dividend payment.

The mining conglomerate had no intention to withhold the dividend payment from Cairn and it had deposited the same in an "unpaid dividend account" as per law, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The dividend payment by Vedanta to Cairn was subject to a tax dispute between the British firm and the Indian government. The dividend was to be released by Vedanta as per the orders of the Income Tax Department, which was subsequently released after the orders of the department.

"It was purely the unique circumstances that Cairn UK found itself in with the Income Tax department of the Government of India in 2016–17 that led to the delay," the filing said.