Unstamped Agreements Ruling: How It Could Benefit India's Arbitration Landscape

Uncertainty on stamping of an arbitration agreement had been plaguing the Indian arbitration landscape for quite a while.

Various interpretations of this quandary had marred the issue to such an extent that the top court had to refer it to a bench of seven judges in order to come out with an authoritative ruling.

Now, in a unanimous ruling, the court has held that an unstamped arbitration agreement or an insufficiently stamped one can be enforced under law and will not be rendered a nullity.

The issue of stamping is a curable defect and courts don't need to get into the objections pertaining to stamping, at the stage when the matter is being referred to arbitration or when the arbitrators are being appointed, the Supreme Court has said.

The court further said that at the pre-reference stage, courts must limit their examination only to the ‘existence’ of an arbitration agreement.

This issue of stamping can be dealt with by the arbitral tribunal itself, the apex court said.

This implies that for the arbitral tribunal to be able to admit the underlying document and decide the dispute between the parties, it will have to ensure that appropriate stamp duty has been paid on such document. If not, the document will have to be impounded for payment of deficit stamp duty, Yogendra Aldak, partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan, told NDTV Profit.

While delivering the judgement, the court also highlighted the importance of the principle of ‘competence-competence’ in Indian arbitration law. Generally, the principle says that an arbitral tribunal has the power to determine its own jurisdiction.

This principle insulates the arbitration agreement from the defects of the underlying contract, and thereby ensures the sustenance of the tribunal’s jurisdiction over the substantive rights and obligations of the parties.

This principle is followed in all jurisdictions where arbitration law has significantly evolved and is fundamental to the smooth operation of the arbitral process, said Sanjeev Kapoor, partner at Khaitan and Co.

It is also deeply entrenched with the concept of party autonomy, where the parties’ desire to have their disputes adjudicated by a chosen third person is honoured and the arbitration process is not thwarted at the threshold by frequent resort to courts, Kapoor said.

By validating the premise of ‘competence-competence’, the top court has made a significant attempt at ensuring that arbitration is a “one-stop forum” for resolution of all disputes, including enforceability of agreements and their admissibility under the Stamp Act, Aldak said.