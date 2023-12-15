United Spirits Gets Claim Worth Rs 365.33 Crore From Institutional Customer

NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicyUnited Spirits Gets Claim Worth Rs 365.33 Crore From Institutional Customer
The whisky-maker cannot currently decide the financial implications caused due to the claim, the filing said.

15 Dec 2023, 08:30 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Range of liquor brands manufactured by United Spirits Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
United Spirits Ltd. has received a claim worth Rs 365.33 crore from one of its national institutional customers on Dec. 11.

The claim is in relation to "a previously concluded settlement with the customer where all recovery claims made by the customer had been fully settled", it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Currently, the whisky-maker cannot decide the financial implications caused due to the claim, the filing said.

