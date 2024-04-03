Trump Sues Truth Social Company Co-Founders To Zero Them Out

Trump, the presumed Republican nominee in November’s presidential election, has seen his net worth soar due to his Trump Media stake, which he could ultimately use to pay off hundreds of millions of dollars in legal judgments against him — though he is currently unable to sell those shares for six months due to a lockup. Even with its slump, Trump Media currently has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, and the larger his piece of it, the more money he could get. If the shares spiral, his payout would shrink.