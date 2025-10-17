'Truly Alarming': Bombay HC Orders Deletion Of Akshay Kumar’s AI Maharishi Valmiki Video

The Bombay High Court, in a ruling on Wednesday, characterised the “realistic” quality of deepfake visuals as “truly alarming” and granted actor Akshay Kumar interim protection concerning his personality rights, as reported by LiveLaw.

The court’s order voiced serious apprehension regarding a deepfake video in which the actor appeared to make communally sensitive remarks about Rishi Valmiki.

According to a PTI report, the order said, "The consequences that can arise from such content being disseminated are indeed most grave and serious."

“Both in the context of images and videos, the morphing is so sophisticated and deceptive that it is virtually impossible to discern that the same are not genuine images/videos of the plaintiff (Kumar).”