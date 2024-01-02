Truck Drivers Strike Against Stringent Hit-And-Run Penalties In Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
The apex body of transporters has said that the new penalties can result in unwarranted harassment.
Truck drivers are protesting against the recently passed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which introduces stringent penalties, including a fine of Rs 7 lakh and a 10-year jail term, for hit-and-run cases.
The three-day strike that started out on Monday may have adverse effects on the supply chain of vegetables, petrol, diesel, textiles and other items.
Previously, hit-and-run cases were handled under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, with a maximum punishment of two years.
The current protest aims to draw attention to what the transport industry perceives as excessive penalties and potential challenges in the legal framework.
The All India Motor Transport Congress has said that the new penalties could result in unwarranted harassment. It urged the authorities to reconsider their implementation.
Happy Sidhu, who represents the All Punjab Truck Operators' Union, has specifically highlighted the impact of the strike in the state.
As a part of the protest, major transportation routes, such as the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, will be affected.