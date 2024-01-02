Truck Drivers Strike Against Stringent Hit-And-Run Penalties In Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Truck drivers are protesting against the recently passed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which introduces stringent penalties, including a fine of Rs 7 lakh and a 10-year jail term, for hit-and-run cases.

The three-day strike that started out on Monday may have adverse effects on the supply chain of vegetables, petrol, diesel, textiles and other items.

Previously, hit-and-run cases were handled under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, with a maximum punishment of two years.