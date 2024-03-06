TRAI To Issue Consultation Paper For New Broadcasting Bill Soon: Chairperson

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will soon issue a detailed consultation paper on the new Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, Chairperson Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Wednesday.

"TRAI is now almost ready with the detailed consultation paper, which will be out in the next few days," Lahoti said at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry in Mumbai.

TRAI had done a pre-consultation paper to identify the key focus areas for the media and entertainment sectors. Elaborating on the key findings of the paper, the chairperson said the focus will primarily be on encouraging the production and promotion of local content, both in India and overseas, to make India a global hub in content creation.

Lahoti said the focus would also be on reviewing the "age-old" audience measurement system to provide more accurate and scientific data for advertisers and broadcasters for monetising the content that they broadcast.