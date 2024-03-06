TRAI To Issue Consultation Paper For New Broadcasting Bill Soon: Chairperson
The focus will primarily be on encouraging production and promotion of local content, says Anil Lahoti.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India will soon issue a detailed consultation paper on the new Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, Chairperson Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Wednesday.
"TRAI is now almost ready with the detailed consultation paper, which will be out in the next few days," Lahoti said at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry in Mumbai.
TRAI had done a pre-consultation paper to identify the key focus areas for the media and entertainment sectors. Elaborating on the key findings of the paper, the chairperson said the focus will primarily be on encouraging the production and promotion of local content, both in India and overseas, to make India a global hub in content creation.
Lahoti said the focus would also be on reviewing the "age-old" audience measurement system to provide more accurate and scientific data for advertisers and broadcasters for monetising the content that they broadcast.
The paper also highlighted the need to strengthen the public service broadcasting system for better dissemination of quality content.
Lahoti said that ensuring growth across segments in the media and entertainment sector, making regulatory and policy climate more "business friendly", and combating issues associated with content piracy, security and copyright infringement were some other major objectives of the study.
Increasing the scope and leveraging terrestrial broadcasting, and strengthening the role of broadcasting in case of disasters are other points of focus, according to Lahoti.
"We will be listening to all the stakeholders, including the consumers and the industry, on these various issues and then will give our suggestions to the government," he said.