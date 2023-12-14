These Are The New Advertising Guidelines For Brand Extension
Brand extension is when a company takes a brand name it already has and uses it for a completely new product or category.
The Advertising Standards Council of India recently made changes to its rules about how companies can advertise certain products or services, especially those in restricted categories such as liquor and tobacco.
These rules focus on how companies extend their brand to new products or services.
What Is Brand Extension?
Brand extension is when a company takes a brand name it already has and uses it for a completely new product or category. The goal is to leverage the reputation and recognition of the existing brand to boost sales for the new offering.
For instance, if a well-known company that usually sells soft drinks decides to use its brand name to launch a line of snacks, that would be brand extension.
Here are the key features of the new guidelines:
Proportionate Advertising Budgets
The money spent on advertising a new product under an existing brand (brand extension) should be proportionate to the sales it generates.
This means that if a company launches a new flavour of a popular soft drink, the advertising budget for that new flavour should be reasonable based on the sales it brings in. The budget is capped at certain percentages of turnover in the first few years, ensuring a balanced approach.
Treatment Of Variants
If a brand introduces different versions or flavours under a brand extension, they won't be treated as entirely new extensions. Instead, they will be considered part of the original brand extension.
For example, if a popular shampoo brand introduces a new fragrance or variant of the product, it won't be treated as a separate extension.
Certification By CA Firms
To ensure compliance with the guidelines, all evidence supporting a brand extension's qualifications for advertising must be certified by a reputable and independent chartered accountant firm.
Qualification Check
If a brand extension doesn't meet the specified qualifications, the Advertising Standards Council of India will not consider it a genuine extension but a way to advertise a restricted category indirectly.
These measures are essential to prevent the misuse of brand extensions as surrogates for advertising in restricted categories, according to Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and secretary general of ASCI.