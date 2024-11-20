Telcos Triumph: Supreme Court Clears Use Of Tax Credits On Infrastructure Duties

Telecom companies can avail tax credits accumulated for duties paid on towers, tower parts, shelters, and the like against the service tax they pay for providing cellular services, the Supreme Court has held.

In doing so, the top court has provided relief to various telcos such as Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Reliance Communications Ltd., and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.

The judgment was pronounced by a two-judge bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh.

In allowing the appeals filed by telcos, the top court has set aside a 2014 verdict of the Bombay High Court that disallowed telcos, Bharti Airtel in particular, from availing CENVAT credit against the service tax paid for providing its services.

Generally speaking, tax credits represent the quantum of money that taxpayers are allowed to subtract from their final tax liability. These credits help businesses in reducing their tax liabilities owed to the government.