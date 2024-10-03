Tax Reassessments: Supreme Court Favours Tax Department, Upholds Extension Under TOLA

In a verdict that will have an impact on nearly 90,000 reassessment notices issued by income tax department, the Supreme Court has ruled that the the Taxation & Other Laws Act or TOLA will continue to apply to the Income Tax Act after April 1, 2021.

At the heart of the dispute lay the issue of reassessment notices handed out by the income tax department after the enactment of the 2021 Finance Act for incomes that have escaped assessment.

Upon enforcement of the 2021 Finance Act, provisions pertaining to the statutory scheme of initiating, enquiring, conducting and concluding reassessment proceedings underwent a complete overhaul in as much as the procedure to issue notices was concerned.

Under the pre-amendment regime, notices for reassessment could be issued directly. Post the 2021 amendment, the department was first required to issue a show cause notice to the taxpayer before issuing the reassessment notice.

Post the amendment, the tax department could go back 10 years from the end of relevant assessment year if the income which escaped assessment is more than Rs 50 lakh for that year and three years if the income is less than Rs 50 lakh for that year.