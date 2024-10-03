Tax Reassessments: Supreme Court Favours Tax Department, Upholds Extension Under TOLA
During Covid-19, the government enacted the Taxation & Other Laws Act to extend the time limit for issuing reassessment notices for assessment years 2013-14 and 2014-15 till June 30, 2021.
In a verdict that will have an impact on nearly 90,000 reassessment notices issued by income tax department, the Supreme Court has ruled that the the Taxation & Other Laws Act or TOLA will continue to apply to the Income Tax Act after April 1, 2021.
At the heart of the dispute lay the issue of reassessment notices handed out by the income tax department after the enactment of the 2021 Finance Act for incomes that have escaped assessment.
Upon enforcement of the 2021 Finance Act, provisions pertaining to the statutory scheme of initiating, enquiring, conducting and concluding reassessment proceedings underwent a complete overhaul in as much as the procedure to issue notices was concerned.
Under the pre-amendment regime, notices for reassessment could be issued directly. Post the 2021 amendment, the department was first required to issue a show cause notice to the taxpayer before issuing the reassessment notice.
Post the amendment, the tax department could go back 10 years from the end of relevant assessment year if the income which escaped assessment is more than Rs 50 lakh for that year and three years if the income is less than Rs 50 lakh for that year.
Before the amendment, the department was allowed to go back up to six years for incomes above Rs 1 lakh.
Notably, the amendment stated that assessment years that were time barred under the pre-amendment regime could not be a subject of reassessment under the amended regime.
On a plain reading of the provision, this means that no notices could be issued for assessment years 2013-14 and 2014-15 under the new regime as the limitation period of six years stood expired under the old regime.
However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government enacted the Taxation & Other Laws Act (TOLA) to extend the time limit to issue notices. TOLA extended the time limit for issuing reassessment notices for assessment years 2013-14 and 2014-15 till June 30, 2021.
But since the 2021 Finance Act took force on April 1, 2021, a situation arose wherein there was an alleged overlap between the old and the new law on tax reassessment. The department issued nearly 90,000 notices in the three months between April 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021 based on the old law, which prompted a challenge from the taxpayers.
The Allahabad High Court ruled in favour of the taxpayers whereas the Delhi High Court ruled against them. The controversy led the matter to land before the top court for a final verdict on the matter.