Tax Evasion Crackdown: CBDT Exposes Nationwide Network Of Bogus I-T Filings

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday launched a sweeping enforcement action targeting a nationwide network of intermediaries and agents involved in filing fraudulent income tax returns (ITRs) with bogus claims of deductions and exemptions.

The operation has uncovered a concerning practice where certain intermediaries established pan-India agent networks, working on a commission basis, to manipulate ITRs.

The CBDT observed that huge amount of bogus claims have been made on account of donation to Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) or Charitable Institutions and reduced their tax obligations and have also claimed bogus refunds.

Evidence gathered from enforcement actions indicated that RUPPs many of which were non-filers, non-operational at their registered addresses, and are not engaged in any political activity, were being used for routing funds, hawala transactions, cross-border remittances and issuing bogus receipts for donations.

The CBDT carried out follow up searches against some of these RUPPs and Trusts and gathered incriminating evidence in respect of bogus donations by individuals and bogus CSR by companies.