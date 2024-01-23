Tata Group's Wistron Unit Acquisition Gets CCI Approval

The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron Corp.'s India unit by the Tata Group.

The competition watchdog gave its nod for the acquisition of 100% of Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) Pvt. from SMS Infocomm (Singapore) Pvt. and Wistron Hong Kong Ltd. by Tata Electronics Pvt., it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wistron Corp., a contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., had announced the sale of its India unit to the Tata Group for $125 million in October last year, making the salt-to-software conglomerate the first Indian iPhone-maker.