Supreme Court Refuses To Revoke Injunction Against Sale Of Zydus Lifesciences' Breast Cancer Drug

The Supreme Court on Monday seconded the Delhi High Court's injunction against Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. to manufacture and sell its breast cancer drug Sigrima in the market.

The top court, without delving into the merits of the case, sent the matter back to the high court for an expeditious adjudication.

Despite Zydus' contention that the drug will help millions of women in the country, the apex court said that the high court is slated to hear the case, and that the injunction cannot be done away with for now.

The high court has been directed to take up the case for hearing on Dec. 2.