Supreme Court Verdicts In 2023 That Reshaped India's Insolvency Law

One of the biggest IBC developments came in the latter part of the year. While dealing with a batch of petitions, which challenged various provisions of the insolvency resolution process for individuals and partnership firms, the top court said the provisions under challenge do not suffer from any manifest arbitrariness.

The case dealt primarily with the role of resolution professionals in relation to personal guarantors. It was the contention of the petitioners that resolution professionals have unfettered powers, as the IBC empowers them to exercise adjudicatory functions.

Holding that a resolution professional does not exercise an adjudicatory role in relation to personal guarantors, the apex court explained that the real adjudicatory process starts when the adjudicating authority either accepts, or rejects the resolution professional's application to start the insolvency process, not at the stage when an application is made by the resolution professional to the authority.

There are 2,289 cases pertaining to personal guarantors filed before the NCLTs, as per the latest IBBI data. These involve a corporate debt to the tune of Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

The top court’s ruling paves the way for these cases to be taken up.