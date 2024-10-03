GST: Buildings Can Qualify As Plants Based On Their Functionality, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that constructing a building for the purpose of providing services, like renting or leasing, qualifies the building as a plant for the Goods & Services Tax Act's input tax credit.

The apex court said that the question of whether a mall or a warehouse or any building, other than a hotel or cinema, can be classified as a plant within the meaning of the expression plant or machinery as used in section 17(5)(d) of the GST Act is a factual question that is to be decided keeping in mind the business of the registered person and the role that the building plays in the said business.

It is crucial to note that the Act doesn't allow taxpayers to avail input tax credits for any goods or services availed by such a taxpayer for the construction of an immovable property. However, the credits will be allowed if the said goods or services are availed for the construction of a plant or machinery.

The court ruled that a functionality test will have to be applied to decide whether a building is a plant.

However, the top court rejected the challenge to the constitutional validity of Section 17(5)(d) of the Act.

While some litigation is expected with regards to the tests laid down by the top court, this is a very welcome ruling for the taxpayers, said Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, who represented some of the taxpayers before the court in this case.

Rastogi added that the court has categorically stated that in order to classify a building as a plant for the purposes of availing input tax credit, the facts of each case will have to be looked into. Everything from the role of the building to the nature of the business carried out will be a factor in deciding whether the building classifies as a plant or not.

The greatest positive is that the court has categorically held that there is no blanket restriction against input credit/set-off of the GST cost incurred on the construction of civil structures/immovable property, especially when the said structure itself is integral to providing the output services in question, said Sudipta Bhattacharjee, partner at Khaitan & Co.