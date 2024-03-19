Supreme Court To Hear On April 9 Pleas Seeking Stay On CAA Implementation

The Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to consider on April 9 the pleas challenging the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that if any process of granting citizenship starts in the meantime, then it would be impossible to reverse it.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising echoed Sibal's observation, saying that until the court hears the matter finally, no citizenship should be granted. "We need a court order for this," Jaising said.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra refused to grant an interim stay, which means that it will remain in effect even as the matter is pending.

As a closing remark, Sibal said that if any citizenship is granted in the meantime, "we must have the liberty to move the court," which was agreed to by the court.