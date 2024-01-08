Supreme Court To Hear All Pleas Challenging Retrospective 28% GST On Online Gaming Firms

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging the retrospective application of the revised Goods and Services Tax rate of 28% levied against online gaming companies.

Appearing for the gaming companies, Senior Advocate Harish Salve said that the IT department is demanding a tax on the entire churn of the money coming in on the platform or the entire face value of the bets.

What this means is that if a player starts playing with Rs 100 and ends up with Rs 500 after placing multiple bets on the platform, the total betting value could rise up to a few thousand rupees, depending on how many times it has been churned.

This is the value at which the department is demanding the tax, Salve told the court.

Arguing for the tax department, Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman told the court that the department will be filing a petition to transfer all the matters pending before various high courts to the Supreme Court for an authoritative ruling on this matter.

The top court has agreed to hear all the cases pertaining to the taxation of all the online gaming companies together.