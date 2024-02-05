Supreme Court To Examine Haryana Law Granting 75% Reservation In Private Jobs
The high court had said the provision pertaining to 75% reservation in private sector jobs in Haryana was unconstitutional.
The Supreme Court has agreed on Monday to hear a plea against a high court order that quashed a law providing for 75% reservation in private sector jobs in Haryana.
Appearing for the Haryana government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the Punjab and Haryana High Court's ruling was rendered without adequate reasoning.
A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar issued a notice to the Union government and the Faridabad Industries Association. The apex court said the case would be listed for a final hearing very soon.
Last November, the high court set aside the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, saying that the provision pertaining to 75% reservation in private sector jobs was unconstitutional.
The act covered those jobs that offer a maximum monthly salary or wages up to Rs 30,000. The law would have been made applicable to locals who have a domicile or a residency certificate for Haryana.