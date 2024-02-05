Supreme Court To Examine Haryana Law Granting 75% Reservation In Private Jobs

The Supreme Court has agreed on Monday to hear a plea against a high court order that quashed a law providing for 75% reservation in private sector jobs in Haryana.

Appearing for the Haryana government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the Punjab and Haryana High Court's ruling was rendered without adequate reasoning.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar issued a notice to the Union government and the Faridabad Industries Association. The apex court said the case would be listed for a final hearing very soon.