Supreme Court Sets Aside Six-Month Timeline For Automatic Vacation Of Stay Orders

There cannot be an automatic vacation of stay orders passed by trial courts and high courts only due to a lapse of time, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

A stay order refers to a temporary pause on a proceeding or a ruling of a court in order to secure the rights of the party until the matter is finally adjudicated upon.

A five-judge constitution bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, held that constitutional courts should generally refrain from laying down time-bound schedules for disposal of cases, saying this power should only be exercised in exceptional circumstances.

The bench said the pattern of pendency in every court is different and, therefore, the issue of giving priority to certain cases shall be best left to the court concerned.

It is in the interest of justice that a reasoned stay order in any civil or criminal proceeding, if not specifically ordered to be time-bound, will remain in operation till a final decision is reached upon or an order is passed either vacating, modifying or extending the stay, according to the apex court.