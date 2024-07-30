State Bar Councils Can't Charge More Than Rs 750 As Enrollment Fees, Says Supreme Court

State bar councils cannot charge enrollment fees beyond the legal stipulation in the Advocates Act of 1961, the Supreme Court has held.

In essence, the court has held that the the total enrollment fee for advocates belonging to general category should not be more than Rs 750, and for advocates belonging to the SC and ST categories, it cannot exceed Rs 125.

The top court has held that state bar councils, being delegated authorities, do not have the power to prescribe enrollment fee contrary to the statutory stipulation.

The basis of the fee charged by the state bar councils has to be traceable back to the provisions of the statute. There is no express provision in the statute that empowers these bar councils to charge anything more than the enrollment fee and stamp duty, if any.

The court has held that the decision of the state bar councils to charge miscellaneous fee is contrary to the legislative prescription of the Advocates Act.