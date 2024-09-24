Videocon's Insolvency: Supreme Court Rejects Dhoot's Plea To Stop Lenders From Handling Foreign Assets

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain Venugopal Dhoot’s plea seeking to halt insolvency-ridden Videocon Industries Ltd.’s lenders from dealing with foreign oil and gas assets of other Videocon Group companies.

Appearing for Dhoot, senior advocate Akhil Sibal told the court that they have been repeatedly seeking a status quo on its foreign oil and gas assets, but the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has failed to decide the issue.

It was their contention that if the lenders are not stopped from dealing with the foreign oil and gas assets, then by the time the appellate tribunal decides the plea, their cause of action will become infructuous.

It was contended that the appellate tribunal has resorted to hearing the case like a 'mini-trial.’

However, the top court refused to entertain Dhoot’s plea, citing that the appellate tribunal is already hearing the matter and it is not apt for the court to step in at this point.