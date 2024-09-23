Supreme Court Sharpens Jurisprudence On Sexually Exploitative Videos Of Children

Mere storage of any pornographic material involving a child with certain specified intentions is punishable under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Supreme Court has held.

In doing so, the top court struck down a judgment of the Madras High Court that quashed criminal proceedings against an accused who possessed a video depicting children involved in sexual activity. The accused was in possession of the video for nearly three years.

The high court had made some observations that did not sit right with the top court. While penning its verdict, the high court observed that mere possession or storage of any pornographic material is not an offence under the POCSO Act.

In addition, it said that watching or downloading child pornography in a private domain is not punishable under the law.

The top court stated that the high court made an egregious error by quashing the proceedings against the accused, as it was oblivious to the provisions applicable to the case at hand.

The entire fiasco led the top court to clarify the provisions concerning the storage of child pornography and its punishment thereof.